2021 First Glance Preview: Week Ten (Michigan Wolverines)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten By: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) Date & Time: Saturday, November 6, 2021, Time: TBA. Entering his 7th year as Michigan’s Head Coach, Overall Record: 49-22 (34-16) Last Season: 2-4 (2-4) Tied Fifth in the Big Ten East. Wolverines’ Returning Leaders. Passing: Cade McNamara (43-71 passing (60.6%), 425 yards, 5 TDs,...

