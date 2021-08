Kayla Harrison has plenty of business to take care of at 155 pounds, but don’t think that she doesn’t hear the calls for her to drop down a weight class. Two seasons into her run with the PFL, Harrison has unsurprisingly established herself as the woman to beat in the lightweight division. Since Harrison declared that she would pursue a career in MMA following her her second gold medal in Olympic judo in 2016, one of the biggest questions has been whether she could someday cut down to 145 pounds for future fights with the likes of two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes (Harrison’s teammate at American Top Team) and Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.