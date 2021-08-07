Cancel
College Sports

What are the Sooners getting in five-star athlete Makai Lemon?

By Brianna Dix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago


The Oklahoma Sooners landed another top-tier talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle in five-star wide receiver Makai Lemon. With his addition, OU now has the No. 1 class in the 2023 Team Rankings. Lemon chose the Sooners over USC, Alabama, Georgia, Texas and many other elite programs.

He is the top ranked athlete in the country and the No. 15 overall player according to 247Sports.

Oklahoma’s future signal caller likely played a factor in his decision. Lemon will join recent Oklahoma five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson in Norman. The two were teammates at Los Alamitos High School in California and will be reunited at the college ranks.

As a sophomore, Lemon amassed 43 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound playmaker averaged 17.6 yards per reception according to MaxPreps and his speed will impact OU’s vertical attack. His main upside is versatility, a trait that Lincoln Riley covets. Lemon is a two-way star that can play both cornerback and receiver at a high level.

He has tremendous short area quickness and is a natural pass catcher. Lemon has tremendous body control to adjust to the ball in flight and will elevate Riley’s spread attack. His familiarity and chemistry with Nelson will accelerate his growth and breed success between the hashmarks.

