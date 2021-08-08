Cancel
Public Safety

Teenager arrested after 2 killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

By Shelby Montgomery
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly double shooting Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities told KOCO 5 a disturbance call came in around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported that a shooting occurred at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 49th Street.

"I heard two gunshots like they come from over here, and what I heard was two people got shot – one in the backyard, and I guess they took the other person," a neighbor said.

Police said a man was shot and killed in the backyard before. The suspect then ran to a nearby car and shot a woman before driving off with the victim’s body still inside, police said.

"Our officers received a call from the calling party following that vehicle," Sgt. Rob Robertson said.

The suspect stopped at Southwest Fifth Street and May Avenue, where they got out and took off.

"Our officers were headed that way, responded to the call not knowing about the shooting here," Robertson said. "When they got there, the suspect was gone, but they found the deceased female in the vehicle."

The suspect was on the run for a couple of hours and was considered armed and dangerous. Officers eventually found the teenage suspect and arrested them.

“It is believed that they knew each other, but I don’t know in what capacity,” Robertson said.

Police have not released the suspect’s name at this time.

