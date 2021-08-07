Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympic Games - Day 16 - Sunday 8 August 2021 - Live Discussion Thread

By ClarksonCourt
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Well, we made it - last day. Thanks to everyone who has upvoted me.. Really, I do if for my own understanding, but am glad to share. And thanks also to TerryP for his brilliant UK interest posts. Won't be doing one for the Paras, but will be back for Beijing in the New Year.

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Price
Person
Jason Kenny
Person
Laura Kenny
Person
Jack Carlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Track Cycling#Great Britain#Jason Kenny Jack Carlin#West European#Commonwealth#Eurosport#British#Team Gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman sent ‘I regret breaking up with you’ message to ex after he won medal at the Tokyo Olympics

A woman has joked that she has been rethinking her love life after seeing her ex succeed at the Tokyo Olympics.New Zealander Hayden Wilde won the bronze medal in the men’s individual triathlon event in Tokyo. And in doing so, he left his former school girlfriend thinking about what could have been.It's bronze for Hayden Wilde in the men's #Triathlon!#NZL @WorldTriathlon @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/etroc1JHBn— Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021Speaking to 1News, the unnamed woman, who was found by pure coincidence by reporters at a fan event, said: “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and...
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
Video GamesTime Out Global

Explained: the Japanese symbolism you missed at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

With all the comings and goings of the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony – not to mention that jaw-dropping drone display – it’s easy to overlook the smaller but no less important details that go into this momentous event. Just like Japanese culture which is full of subtext and symbolism, there’s a host of hidden and less obvious references intertwining with the ceremony.
Tokyo OlympicsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tokyo 2020 dismisses opening ceremony director

STORY: Japan OLY Director - Tokyo 2020 dismisses opening ceremony director. RESTRICTIONS: Part Editorial Use Only/ Mandatory Credit ©Tokyo 2020. RESTRICTION SUMMARY: PART MANDATORY CREDIT TO ©TOKYO 2020. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. ++AP AND SNTV CLIENTS MAY USE WITH RESTRICTIONS AS SPECIFIED++. ASSOCIATED PRESS. Tokyo - 22 July 2021. 1. Wide...
EconomyDesign Taxi

Toyota Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics Advertising, Will Skip Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have barely started, but they’ve already been hit with wave after wave of bad news. Not only have COVID-19 cases spiked in Japan, the Olympic Village itself has also seen athletes recently test positive for the virus. Now, one of the country’s most-known companies, Toyota Motors,...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo apologises for ‘Japanese only’ elevator sign

A Tokyo hotel has apologised and removed signs on its elevators that said, “Japanese only” and “foreigner only” as an influx of foreign athletes are arriving in the city, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which begin on 23 July.The Akaska Excel Hotel Tokyu in downtown Tokyo had put the signs up on Friday in efforts to prevent Covid-19 spreading within the hotel.Photos of one of the signs shared on social media said: “This elevator is also available to foreign customers. Please avoid traveling with Japanese customers” and included a Japanese translation.The same hotel that has this sign up. @TOKYUHOTELS_JP pic.twitter.com/4LokW2dMJG—...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...
Technologynewscentermaine.com

Stunning drone display dazzles during Tokyo Opening Ceremony

WASHINGTON — One of the most talked about moments of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics featured hundreds of drones flying over the National Stadium in Japan. The display happened as John Lennon's "Imagine" played and prompted rave reviews from those watching at home and from inside and outside the stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy