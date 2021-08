Searches for vacation destinations have dramatically increased as travelers embrace the comeback-cation. “Revenge travel” is an unusual phrase that evoked all sorts of untold creative interpretations in my mind (and they’d better go untold). But Next Vacay, one of those online “best flight”-type platforms, defines revenge travel as the massive increase in online searches in the United States for vacations following the loosening and then lifting of lockdown restrictions. Searches for revenge travel have, according to Next Vacay, increased 1025% since last June as travelers have embraced the concept of comeback-cation.