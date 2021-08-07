Seminole County schools to require face masks for students unless parents opt out

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Another Central Florida school district is changing course on mandating masks for students in the upcoming school year.

Seminole County Public Schools announced Saturday that students will be required to wear masks in the classroom, unless their parents say otherwise.

This defies an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans districts from imposing student mask mandates.

DeSantis’ executive order on student masks in schools also prompted a group of Florida parents to file a lawsuit against the governor and school districts.

Orange County made a similar announcement about masks being required for students unless parents opt out on Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties have also announced the same requirements.

Teacher’s unions in Central Florida have voiced concerns of students returning to the classroom unmasked as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the state.

Channel 9 reached out to the governor to see how he will react to the move by school districts to require masks for students.

