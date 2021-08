Recent comments by Tigers’ owner Chris Ilitch suggest that the Tigers might finally be ready to spend some real money in free agency this coming off season have gotten fans and local media talking about what might, or might not happen before the 2022 season begins. The team’s greatest needs are at shortstop where they have nobody close to major league average on the roster either offensively or defensively, and in the middle of the batting order where the team lacks a consistent run producer. They also badly need to upgrade their infield defense.