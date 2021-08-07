The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt Make Relationship Instagram Official

A sigh of relief! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed their twin babies’ nursery one month after their arrival. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshow. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids. Also check out our latest YouTube vid for details about the room and a link to all of the products!”