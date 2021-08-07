Rodon strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

Rodon (8-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out four over four innings, taking the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday. Rodon suffered his second consecutive loss and experienced a drop in velocity in the early innings for a second straight start. His fastball sat at 92-93 mph the first couple of innings before picking up to 97-98 in the final two. "Started slow, similar to Milwaukee," Rodon told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I don't really like to make excuses. But, it's just part of the game. Just got to make some adjustments, feel better this next start and get it going, get going faster." Other warning signs are a season-low four strikeouts and the 104.2 innings Rodon has thrown is his most since 2018. The left-hander threw a combined 42.1 innings in 2019-20. With a day off coming next Monday, Rodon will get an extra day of rest leading up to his next start, which is expected to be Wednesday at home against the Royals.