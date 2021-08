Why is the UMass Amherst campus requiring indoor face coverings in fall 2021?. The campus indoor mask requirement is in concert with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued in response to the Delta variant. Most Massachusetts counties and many others across the country are now designated as substantial or high risk for COVID-19. With students scheduled to arrive in Amherst from these locations, the campus has adopted an indoor mask requirement to mitigate the risk of transmission at the start of the fall semester. The most recent scientific evidence finds that fully vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant can potentially spread the virus to others. Indoor mask wearing is particularly important to mitigate the spread from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers who are not aware they are infectious, and when other public health measures such as social distancing are not possible. The mask requirement starts August 11 and will be reviewed in mid-September.