I think it’s safe to say we all envision a certain life for ourselves after college. It’s definitely a whole lot more glamorous than your actual 20s wind up being, and in my case, I didn’t anticipate needing to live with six other roommates—strangers—in a giant townhome just to afford Bay Area living. While cities in the Bay Area, such as San Francisco and Oakland, have continuously topped the charts of the most expensive places to live in the United States, I don’t think most Americans outside of the area understand just how pricey it can be. For context, me sharing a home with six strangers, a bathroom with another girl, and living in a bedroom that barely had enough room for a desk and chair, in addition to my full-size bed, was $1,500 a month with utilities.