We could find ourselves in a position [in August] where we end up short on the starting pitching front, so we're trying to get ahead of that," Friedman said. There's still a question of exactly who's going to end up moving, but I feel good that we'll be in a position to be aggressive if and when something makes sense. The Dodgers (61-40) are in second place in the NL West, two games behind San Francisco (62-37) entering Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series against the Giants and 3½ game...