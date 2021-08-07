Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Best delivery service in Singapore

stlouisnews.net
 2 days ago

When organizing a party for your friends, there are many things to consider. One of the important things is the delivery of alcohol in Singapore. This one thing alone can raise the bar in having an awesome party. The delivery process would be easy and hassle-free as you will not...

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Delivery Man#Alcohol#Public Holidays#Singaporeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

The best homegrown hotels in Singapore

These are the successful hotel brands you probably didn’t know were local. You may have had travel plans on hold for the past year now that the world world has come to a standstill. But staying in Singapore has made us appreciate our sunny city even more. Let’s turn our attention to these hotel brands owned by Singaporeans, or are headquartered in the Lion City. Some have become renowned names in the travel industry, establishing themselves in far-flung locations like Zanzibar, Turks and Caicos, and Seychelles. However, there are also smaller, boutique names you may not have known were from Singapore. Here, the local hotel brands that are putting the Singapore hospitality scene on the spotlight. Lion City pride!
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Food Delivery Services Face GDPR Fines Over AI Algorithms

Italy's privacy regulator has slammed two of the country's biggest online food delivery firms - Deliveroo and Foodinho - with multimillion euro fines for using algorithms that discriminated against some "gig economy" workers. The regulator said that workers could be penalized based on how artificial intelligence - aka machine learning...
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

DoorDash Prepares For Investment In Grocery Delivery App Gorillas

U.S. food delivery group DoorDash is ready to make a new investment in Berlin-based grocery delivery app Gorillas, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Gorillas’ goal is to make hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding at a valuation of $2.5 billion, according to FT. That amount is far lower than the $6 billion the company initially wanted to raise, and DoorDash has expressed interest in joining the round.
Technologythefastmode.com

EE to Include AppleCare Services for Customers with Insurance Plans

EE's new and upgrading customers who take out Full Cover or Damage Cover mobile insurance from EE with their iPhone will now have AppleCare Services included, announced the operator recenty. Both Full Cover and Damage Cover with AppleCare Services on EE last the lifetime of a customer’s insurance policy. AppleCare...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Avianca Airlines Appoints APG in Japan

Avianca Airlines, the flag carrier of Colombia, has chosen APG as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Japan. Under the agreement, APG will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing services for Avianca as well as full customer and agent support. ‘’APG is delighted to start a cooperation with Avianca. Sending...
Environmentverdictfoodservice.com

Delivery Hero launches new programme to reduce plastic waste

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero has launched its global Sustainable Packaging Program, which seeks to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions. Under the programme, Delivery Hero will offer eco-friendly packaging solutions to local restaurants at a competitive cost. It will offer 100% plant-based and perfluoroalkoxy-alkanes free alternatives to...
Businessmanofmany.com

Meet the New World’s Richest Man

The Beez has been dethroned. Just weeks after he flaunted his wealth by firing a crew into space, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has lost his title of world’s richest man to luxury goods owner Bernard Arnault. The LVMH chief has had a monster few weeks, with shares in the luxury conglomerate skyrocketing, pushing his personal worth to an estimated USD$196 billion and firmly into first place on the Forbes rich list. Putting that into perspective, Bezos only has a measly USD$186 billion.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

This hot startup is now valued at $1 billion for its A.I. skills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Snorkel AI, a startup with roots in Stanford University’s artificial intelligence lab, is now valued at $1 billion as part of its latest $85 million funding. The startup, which announced the investment on Monday, has...
BusinessQSR Web

Lightspeed to offer payments solution to 5 European markets

Lightspeed, a commerce platform provider, has announced it will roll out its payments solution for hospitality merchants in Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The solution offers mobile and contactless payments to allow businesses to process payments and manage their services from one platform, according to a press release.
Worldstlouisnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 9

JERUSALEM -- Israel's annual budget deficit dropped to 133.2 billion new shekels, about 41.3 billion U.S. dollars, according to a report issued by the state's ministry of finance on Sunday. The annual deficit gradually rose from March 2020, peaking at 173.9 billion new shekels (53.9 billion U.S. dollars) in February...
Las Vegas, NVstlouisnews.net

Las Vegas says many frozen out of home market by high prices

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: The cost of housing in July in Las Vegas reached a historic high, as the median resale cost of single-unit family residential dwellings rose to greater than $400,000 for the first time. The trade association, Las Vegas Realtors, reported on August 6 that the average home cost...
Technologytelecoms.com

CSPs – why 5G and partnerships mean they are primed for that next step

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Bengt Nordström, CEO of Northstream, part of Accenture, looks at some of the opportunities available to savvy operators. The pandemic has put every industry under pressure, whether it’s through their inability...
Economytechweez.com

Safaricom Customers Can Now Invest in the NSE Using Bonga Points

Bonga Points have been around for more than a decade. The loyalty scheme, which was launched in the same year as M-PESA, can be redeemed for many things, including making purchases. Now, Safaricom and the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) have partnered to allow Kenyans to invest in stocks using the...
breakingtravelnews.com

Tourist journey launches as the first digital personalised travel platform using Ai

The future of travel has arrived with the launch of Tourist Journey, a first-of-its-kind connected travel platform. The tech-based and user-led site offers a hand selected collection of the world’s most interesting and high-quality travel experiences. Aiming to change the way consumers book travel, Tourist Journey provides a central and...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Telefónica CTO: 5G expansion “faster than any other technology before”

A new mobile network operator is about to enter the German market. That will change the competitive landscape, but it is also a technological risk: 1 & 1 wants to build its network entirely on the basis of Open RAN. The established network operators are also seriously concerned with Open RAN, which promises more flexibility and less dependence on suppliers. There is still no talk of widespread use – and 1 & 1 will probably not start operating the network before 2023 either.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Vodafone follows EE in bringing back roaming charges post-Brexit after phone networks said they wouldn’t

Vodafone has reintroduced roaming charges for UK citizens who travel to the European Union.The post-Brexit blow means new and upgrading customers will have to pay up to £2 per day to use their monthly allowance of data, calls and texts.The mobile phone networkhad said that it would not introduce roaming charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but has now followed other carriers such as EE.“We’ve had some good news from businesses, like Vodafone and Three, they’ve publicly said they won’t introduce roaming fees for UK consumers travelling on the continent,” the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said at the...
Worldhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Thailand Battles Coronavirus and Seeks International Tourists

The Delta variant has added another layer to what was already a challenging pandemic environment. And that includes one of Southeast Asia’s most popular vacation destinations. Thailand’s government is trying to balance growing cases of COVID-19 with a targeted marketing campaign for international tourism. New cases of the virus are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy