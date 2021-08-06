Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How A Gay Community Helped The CDC Spot A COVID Outbreak — And Learn More About Delta

NPR
 4 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a lot of ways to pick up on COVID-19 outbreaks, but those methods often take awhile to bear fruit. Not so with the Provincetown, Mass., cluster that started around July Fourth weekend. "We triggered the investigation as people were getting symptomatic," says Demetre Daskalakis, a deputy incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 Response. "Pretty amazing — it is warp speed."

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Gay Community#Gay Men#Delta#Cdc#Covidoutlook Info#Drexel University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthbuzzfeednews.com

A Cape Cod COVID Outbreak Shows The Delta Variant May Be Even More Infectious Than We Thought, The CDC Says

The CDC’s about-face recommendation this week that vaccinated people in high-risk areas should resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces was spurred by new data that showed that even vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant can spread it, the agency said Friday. The data analyzed a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases among vaccinated beachgoers in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the July 4th holiday.
Public Healthwabcradio.com

CDC Documents Reveal Delta COVID Variant Causes More Severe Illness & Spread

Atlanta, Georgia (77WABC) — The Delta coronavirus variant surging across the United States appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The document — a slide presentation — outlines unpublished data that...
Public HealthThe Jewish Press

CDC: Delta Variant of COVID-19 Contagious as Chickenpox

People vaccinated against COVID-19 can spread the virus – particularly the Delta variant of the virus – just as easily as those who are not vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, the CDC said. It is...
Delta, PAphillyvoice.com

Delta much more contagious than other COVID-19 variants, CDC document says

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising again across much of the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now comparing the infectiousness of the Delta variant to chicken pox — one of the world's most transmissible viruses. An internal document from the CDC — a slide presentation...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC Director backtracks on claim that a federal vaccine mandate IS being considered: Biden says US should expect NEW COVID restrictions after mask U-turn sparked by study of ONE 'Delta' outbreak

The U.S. government's COVID messaging was in disarray on Friday night, as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that federal vaccination mandates were being considered - and then tweeted that they were not. Earlier on Friday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Diseases & Treatmentskjrh.com

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of "Major Surge"

We are in the midst of a "major surge" of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned this morning. Appearing on Morning Joe, the doctor gave a full-throated warning to all Americans about the dangers of the Delta variant—and the possibility of new mutants arising, ones that might get around our vaccines. Read on for 7 key points that may save your life, and the lives of your children—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Augusta, MEwagmtv.com

Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state right now, including at hospitals in Belfast and Portland. Five staff members at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have tested positive for the coronavirus. At Maine Medical Center in Portland, nine employees in the emergency department have COVID-19. We’re told some of them were fully vaccinated, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy