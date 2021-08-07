"All houses where men have lived and died are haunted houses…" Searchlight Pictures has just unveiled a second official trailer for The Night House, a mysterious haunted house horror thriller from filmmaker David Bruckner (of The Signal, The Ritual). This new trailer is only 60 seconds compared to the full 2-1/2 minutes trailer from a few months ago. The film originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival and was delayed until the end of this summer. A widow attempts to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets in their lakeside home. There seems to be much more going on in here with duality and an eerie mirror home / alternate world where things aren't quite the same. The horror film stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin. The creepy voiceover in this is very cool, and quite chilling. The more they show from this film, the more I really want to watch it.