The Night House
FANTASIA FEST 2021 REVIEW! Death, depression, mourning, and suicide brew a potent if not entirely successful mix in director David Bruckner’s horror-thriller The Night House. The film begins with Beth (Rebecca Hall) having just lost her husband to suicide. She soon begins experiencing signs that maybe he hasn’t left entirely. The usual tricks kick things off, with the stereo system downstairs suddenly turning on in the middle of the night, knocks on the door at all hours, and the odd set of muddy footsteps leading from the boat dock to the house.filmthreat.com
Comments / 0