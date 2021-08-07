Cancel
U.S. Women Win 4x400, And Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

NPR
 3 days ago

TOKYO — It wasn't even close. The U.S. women's 4x400 meter relay team won gold, beating the closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds. The gold medal for U.S. star Allyson Felix brings her Olympic medal total up to 11, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history. With this medal, she surpassed the record of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo is her fifth Olympics.

