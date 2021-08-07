Wild and wonderful: Davisson Brothers say their concert with Chris Janson Friday night at 'The Amp' will be 'awesome'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Country music fans can be assured of one thing Friday night when Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson and hometown favorites the Davisson Brothers Band take the stage at Clarksburg’s Amphitheater: “It’s going to be awesome,” Donnie Davisson said Saturday afternoon as he, brother Chris and the band were making their way to a show in Maryland.www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0