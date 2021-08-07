2021 WGC-St. Jude Invitational leaderboard breakdown: Bryson DeChambeau on the hunt entering Sunday

The cream rose early and often on Saturday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, as it often does in no-cut, small-field events like this one. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson all went out before the leaders and had nice third rounds before Harris English did what he's done every day this week -- taken over the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day.