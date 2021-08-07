Cancel
'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Explains Reason for Not Inviting Ex-Husband Matt to Wedding

By Daniel S. Levine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Roloff and Chris Marek might be getting married on Roloff Farms, but the Little People, Big World star did not invite her ex-husband Matt Roloff to the wedding. In the upcoming season finale for the long-running TLC series, Amy explained that she wanted the wedding as stress-free as possible, and she felt inviting Matt would not help. Last year, Amy suggested Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, could come to the wedding if they wanted but she believed they would not be interested.

