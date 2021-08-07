Dodgers' Cole Hamels: Tosses simulated game

Hamels (not injury related) threw one inning in a simulated game Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that Hamels' sim inning went well and said that the left-hander threw some additional warm-up pitches. Hamels was signed to a major-league contract Wednesday after throwing only 3.1 innings with Atlanta last season, so he'll need considerable time to ramp up. Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the team would like the veteran hurler to get up to five innings in sim games before joining the active roster.