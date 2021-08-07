Rays' Nick Anderson: Slated to resume rehab assignment
Anderson (elbow) will pitch in a game for the Rays' rookie-league Florida Coast League affiliate Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Anderson threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, and the medical staff determined afterward that he's ready to ready to return to game action following a brief delay in his recovery due to COVID-related issues. The right-hander will likely need a few rehab appearances following his pause, but he's on track for a return to the major-league mound in mid-to-late August.www.cbssports.com
