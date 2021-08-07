Rays' Nick Anderson: Slated to resume rehab assignment

Dickerson (foot) will begin a rehab assignment this week, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Dickerson has been out since mid-June with a left foot injury, but he's been trending in the right direction over the past week and is nearly ready for game action. Depending on when exactly his rehab begins, he should have a shot to return sometime during the first week of August. He'll likely be a bat off the bench for the Blue Jays at that point, as he's been a slightly below-average hitter since the start of the 2020 season, but he could be a useful enough fantasy option if injuries open up regular playing time.