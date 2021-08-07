Patriots' Dalton Keene: Out for season

Bad news just landed at training camp for the New England Patriots. As the team readies to try and bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season with the quarterback battle taking center stage, it's the defense that also needs to improve, and mightily -- one reason the club brought on Raekwon McMillan this offseason. The hope was that McMillan would help make an impact at the linebacker position, but they won't get the chance to see what he can do. The 25-year-old reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice recently, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and will miss the entirety of the 2021 season.