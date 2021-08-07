Rays' Chris Archer: Bullpen session on tap

The Mets fell to the Reds 6-2 in the opener of this weekend series at Citi Field. The stadium seemed like it was filled with an extra bit of energy right from the start. At long last, Carlos Carrasco was making his Mets debut. And he was doing so in front of the home crowd, just after the trading deadline when the Mets have added a couple of players and on the night the Mets brought back the black jerseys for the first time in almost a decade.