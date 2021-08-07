Rays' Chris Archer: Bullpen session on tap
Archer (forearm/hip) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Archer resumed throwing when he played catch Friday, and he'll progress to mound work early next week. If he feels good after Monday's throwing session, the right-hander is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday or Thursday. Archer made five rehab starts before he was shut down with left hip soreness, and it's not yet clear how much he'll have to build back up following his brief delay.www.cbssports.com
