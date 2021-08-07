Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lodi, or 7 miles north of Waunakee, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Windsor, Marshall, Deforest, Cottage Grove, Lodi, Deerfield, Cambridge, Maple Bluff, Dane, Arlington, Deansville, East Bristol, Morrisonville and Token Creek. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
