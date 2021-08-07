Severe Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Surry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY...SOUTHWESTERN SURRY AND NORTHEASTERN WILKES COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0