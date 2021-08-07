Flash Flood Warning issued for Livingston, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Livingston County in western New York South Central Monroe County in western New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in excess of 2 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Henrietta, Avon, Scottsville, Rush, Martin, Industry and Garbutt. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED