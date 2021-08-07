Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baca County through 500 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campo, or 23 miles north of Boise City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca County. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8:00 PM for Baca county. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH