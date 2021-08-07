Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baca County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baca County through 500 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campo, or 23 miles north of Boise City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca County. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8:00 PM for Baca county. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, CO
County
Baca County, CO
City
Campo, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Pea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said it had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy