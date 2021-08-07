Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chenango A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Chenango County through 645 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smithville Flats, or 14 miles east of Marathon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greene, Smithville Flats, Smithville Center and Tyner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
