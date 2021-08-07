Special Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oldham and northeastern Deaf Smith Counties through 600 PM CDT At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Adrian, or 9 miles southwest of Vega, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vega and Wildorado. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
