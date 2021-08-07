Cancel
Iowa County, WI

Tornado Warning issued for Iowa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iowa The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Iowa County in south central Wisconsin * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Dodgeville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dodgeville, Barneveld, Ridgeway, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park, Blackhawk Lake Rec Area and Governor Dodge St Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Blackhawk Lake Rec Area
