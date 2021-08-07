Austin Hill wins rain-shortened race in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Return to Watkins Glen

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Team Battle for Top-15 Finish at Watkins Glen International. "Our overall result doesn't show the speed the Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro had today at Watkins Glen, but this No. 2 team battled hard to get the best finish possible. I believe we had a top-10 car with some of the lap times that we were able to post throughout the race, but we had a few things not go our way. Right past halfway, I was struggling with wheel hop and during the final stage, the car spun in the inner loop which cost us a ton of track position. Even with restarting outside the top-20, I really felt like we could drive our way back up through the field. This Richard Childress Racing team never gives up and we kept fighting to knock back on the door of the top-10. Unfortunately, as the laps clicked away, I had a tough time braking where I needed to in the carousel and couldn't turn in the center through the slow right handers. The overall tightness hurt us, but we still managed to bring home a 15th-place finish. The good thing about having two road courses back-to-back is that we get to turn left and right again next weekend. I'm really looking forward to racing at the Indy Road Course and wouldn't want to be with any other group of guys."