Austin Hill wins rain-shortened race in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Return to Watkins Glen

Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Race leader Austin Hill was declared the winner of Saturday’s United Rentals 176 at the famed Watkins Glen International road course after lightning in the immediate area forced the field to stop on pit road 11 laps from the scheduled race finish. Hill had taken a 1.023-second lead over John...

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Austin Hill wins regular season Truck Series finale at the Glen

Hill was leading the way in the final stage of Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International when NASCAR was forced to halt the race due to lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the track. After waiting nearly an hour and with an Xfinity Series race still to be...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Hill Goes Back-to-Back With First Road Course Win at "The Glen"

Austin Hill went back-to-back for the first time in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career with his first road course victory at Watkins Glen International (WGI) in the United Rentals 176. The driver of the No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra dominated to lead 35 of the 61 laps completed in the weather-shortened event. His second-consecutive win came along with the Stage 2 victory en route to cap off the regular season. His eighth career win also earned him an additional eight playoff points by winning the race, earning his first stage win of 2021, and gained a position in the championship standings to finish second in the regular season point battle.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Ends Regular Season with Runner-Up Finish

Having already clinched the regular season NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship heading into Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen Internationally, John Hunter Nemechek lone goal was to win stages and win the races and add playoff points to his bank. The Mobil 1 driver came up just short, finishing runner-up in Stage 2 and he was also running second when lightning struck in the area and eventually led to NASCAR calling the race complete 11 laps short of the advertised distance.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Ross Chastain disallowed NASCAR Truck entry at Watkins Glen

Chastain announced he would drive the NASCAR Truck Series race; Then, announced that he couldn’t. This weekend, NASCAR rolls back into action. The road course of Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series. Ross Chastain thought he would be...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Chandler Smith disqualified after NASCAR race at Watkins Glen

Smith failed post-race inspection at Watkins Glen International. On Saturday, the NASCAR Truck Series visited Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000. The race was ended 11 laps short due to rain and Austin Hill drove to victory lane. Chandler Smith tweeted after the race, “Hard hard fought...
Watkins Glen, NYCorning Evening Times

Starting lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at Watkins Glen International

Starting lineup as provided by NASCAR for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, to be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 8. Lineup determined by a formula that includes drivers' finishing position from the previous race (25%), car owners' finishing position from the previous race (25%), team owner points ranking (35%) and fastest lap from the previous race (15%).
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Harvick Snares Another Top-10 at The Glen

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) ● Dropped to ninth by the third tour around the seven-turn, 2.45-mile road course, but held steady in that spot through competition caution on lap 10.
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NASCAR bringing back some mask requirements, beginning with race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country. Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.
MotorsportsWellsville Daily Reporter

Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott to win Go Bowling at The Glen

No. 5 delivered a sterling drive for five. Kyle Larson led the final 26 laps and picked up his fifth victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon as the series returned to Watkins Glen International for the first time in two years. Larson, 29, beat race leader Martin...
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
NESN

Make Your NASCAR Watkins Glen Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday at Watkins Glen International, you can play along with NESN Games. NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s Go Blowing at the Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y. It will be the first Cup Serie race since the July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Empire Merchants North Expands Partnership With Watkins Glen International To Include NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement

Watkins Glen International today announced long-time partner Empire Merchants North has expanded their relationship with the track to become the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race with the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 on Sat., Aug. 7. “It’s always means a lot when a company increases their involvement...
SportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Tilley Prepares for back-to-back racing with PitFit Training

Two weekends in a row of back-to-back seat time behind the wheel of a racecar is not unheard of for a typical racecar driver, but it’s not as easy as it sounds, or as easy as British racing driver and Rolex 24 winner Kyle Tilley, makes it look. Behind every competitive racecar driver is an exceptional trainer who helps them prepare for their demanding schedule, and that’s exactly the goal of physiotherapist and President of PitFit Training, Jim Leo.
Autosport Online

Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return

Prior to last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, Elliott had won the last two races at Watkins Glen, including his 2018 victory which was his first career win. Should he win again on Sunday, Elliott would join NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon as the only drivers since track’s first race in 1957 to win three consecutive times on the 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing ARCA Watkins Glen Recap

- GMS Racing driver Jack Wood made his seventh career ARCA Menards Series start at Watkins Glen International, his first road course start in the series. - Wood qualified his No. 21 Chevrolet in 13th position and gained valuable experience as he made his way through the field. - The...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - The Glen 200

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Team Battle for Top-15 Finish at Watkins Glen International. "Our overall result doesn't show the speed the Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro had today at Watkins Glen, but this No. 2 team battled hard to get the best finish possible. I believe we had a top-10 car with some of the lap times that we were able to post throughout the race, but we had a few things not go our way. Right past halfway, I was struggling with wheel hop and during the final stage, the car spun in the inner loop which cost us a ton of track position. Even with restarting outside the top-20, I really felt like we could drive our way back up through the field. This Richard Childress Racing team never gives up and we kept fighting to knock back on the door of the top-10. Unfortunately, as the laps clicked away, I had a tough time braking where I needed to in the carousel and couldn't turn in the center through the slow right handers. The overall tightness hurt us, but we still managed to bring home a 15th-place finish. The good thing about having two road courses back-to-back is that we get to turn left and right again next weekend. I'm really looking forward to racing at the Indy Road Course and wouldn't want to be with any other group of guys."

