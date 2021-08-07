Afternoon accident leaves two hurt

WATERBORO (WGME)-- The York County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed this morning in an accident in Waterboro. At around 9am, a 64 year old Waterboro man was driving his 2003 Oldsmobile Alero on Sokokis Trail when he veered off the road into the parking lot of the Cozi Corner Cafe. Several people were in the parking lot waiting to go inside the restaurant when the car came towards them. Two of them were unable to avoid the car and were struck and killed. 45 year old Mark Schepis of Waterboro and 12 year old Luke Stephenson also of Waterboro were pronounced dead at the scene. They had both been waiting with their families who all knew each other.