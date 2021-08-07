More heat, slight rain chances this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warm-up continues for the rest of the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. Before a hot and sunny day tomorrow, we do have a slight chance for showers and storms this evening. This activity is expected to be mainly for the northern part of the viewing area. Storms that develop will clear out overnight leading to a sunny start to your Sunday. Temperatures overnight tonight cooling down to the mid-60s and lower 70s.