Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 standouts from the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field scrimmage

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions held their annual Ford Field practice in front of about a half-filled lower bowl of fans. It was the first time fans have been able to watch the Lions inside the downtown Detroit stadium since the end of the 2019 season. For the first hour, the practice...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Evan Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Field#Detroit#American Football#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders weighs in on Calvin Johnson/Detroit Lions situation

Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night and as expected, he did not thank the Detroit Lions organization. Johnson has made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with the Lions until they pay him the money they made him give back when he retired and he stood his ground by leaving them out of his acceptance speech on Sunday night.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions add new RB in unconventional way

Detroit Lions training camp begins today and we already have some interesting news to pass along. According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, former safety Godwin Igwebuike is now playing running back for the Lions. As noted by Burke, Igwebuike rushed for nearly 2,ooo yards during his senior year in...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions RB makes decision on future

According to a report from Field Yates, former Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick has decided to retire from the NFL. Riddick, who is 30, was originally selected by the Lions in the 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his seven seasons in the league, Riddick rushed for...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Bruce Hector: Lands with Detroit

Hector was claimed by the Lions off waivers on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Hector was claimed off waivers one day after the Titans released him. The 26-year old has played for the Panthers, Eagles, Cardinals and Titans since entering the league as a undrafted free agent in 2018, but he hasn't registered a snap since 2019. Hector will be a long shot to make Detroit's final 53-man roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Why wins in development are bigger than wins on the field for 2021 Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers ended their monthslong feud Tuesday when the "Jeopardy!" host and All-Pro quarterback reported for work. As illogical as it sounds — a three-time MVP making (probably) one last run at a Super Bowl with their division rival — that’s good news for the Detroit Lions.
NFLallfans.co

Early Detroit Lions Training Camp Goals Revealed

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell could not sleep the night before the first day of training camp. It is certainly expected that Campbell & Co. will have increased excitement, as they embark on the challenges of building a roster and putting together effective schemes on both sides of the football.
NFLchatsports.com

3 takeaways from Day 1 of Detroit Lions camp

The first day of Detroit Lions training camp is in the books. And while the pace was very slow, the pads weren’t on, and there wasn’t a particularly great angle for media to watch some team drills, there were some interesting notes from Wednesday’s practice. Here are my Day 1...
NFLAthlonSports.com

Detroit Lions: 2021 Preseason Predictions and Preview

The stay of execution lasted until Thanksgiving, but Lions ownership finally severed ties with the ex-Patriots they’d hired to build a winner. Bob Quinn was fired near the end of his fifth season as general manager, while head coach Matt Patricia was out after a 13–29–1 record. Yet it was more than the failures on the field that irked new owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who took the reins from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, last summer. It was also the insular way Quinn and Patricia went about their business, which explains the 180-degree turn the Lions are now making with a charismatic young GM in Brad Holmes, a vibrant head coach in Dan Campbell and the word “collaboration” at the core of what is clearly a multi-year rebuilding effort now.
NFLMLive.com

Our 15 favorite photos from the first day of Detroit Lions training camp

The Detroit Lions hosted their fist training camp practice of the 2021 season at their team headquarters in Allen Park on Wednesday. The practice featured former owner Martha Firestone Ford paying a visit. Head coach Dan Campbell participated in up-down drills with the defense. He needed to catch his breath afterward, with general manager Brad Holmes needing to check on him as he took a moment to himself.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Should the Detroit Lions trade for Xavien Howard?

Xavien Howard is not happy with his contract with the Dolphins, and it could mean a star cornerback is on the market. Howard has 18 interceptions in the past three seasons—one of which was shortened due to injury—and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020. Arguably a top corner in the league, many teams will be inquiring about him.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions defender mysteriously missing from Monday’s practice

The Detroit Lions resumed training camp on Monday and according to reports, one of their defensive players was missing from action. According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, CB Quinton Dunbar was nowhere to be seen during Monday’s practice in Allen Park. Dunbar, who was acquired during the offseason, was...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions cut OLB Reggie Gilbert

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has made a decision this afternoon. The team has decided to part ways with OLB Reggie Gilbert:. Gilbert played college football at Arizona and was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLYardbarker

August Roster Cutdown Dates for Detroit Lions

Back in May, NFL owners approved a three-step roster cutdown process that will begin later on this month. For the Detroit Lions, a decision was made to start 2021 training camp with only 89 members of the roster. “If something happens, and we need a spot now, that is the...
NFLPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Aubrey Pleasant getting rave reviews from coaches, players in first season with Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant is drawing rave reviews for his work energizing the secondary through his first offseason and training camp. Dan Campbell called Pleasant “a stud.” Lions safety Tracy Walker spoke highly of his contagious energy igniting the defensive backs. Dean Marlowe, a free-agent addition at safety, said Pleasant makes him “glad to be part of something special with him here.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy