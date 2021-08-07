5 standouts from the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field scrimmage

The stay of execution lasted until Thanksgiving, but Lions ownership finally severed ties with the ex-Patriots they’d hired to build a winner. Bob Quinn was fired near the end of his fifth season as general manager, while head coach Matt Patricia was out after a 13–29–1 record. Yet it was more than the failures on the field that irked new owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who took the reins from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, last summer. It was also the insular way Quinn and Patricia went about their business, which explains the 180-degree turn the Lions are now making with a charismatic young GM in Brad Holmes, a vibrant head coach in Dan Campbell and the word “collaboration” at the core of what is clearly a multi-year rebuilding effort now.