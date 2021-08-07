“Why Do You Hate Birds?” James Gunn Answers Fans Asking About Bird Deaths in The Suicide Squad
Audiences and critics can't stop raven about The Suicide Squad, but director James Gunn is quacking down on accusations that he "hates birds" because of fowl actions committed by the movie's many villains. Spoiler warning for The Suicide Squad. Gunn's R-rated and ultra-gory DC movie with a high kill count opens with Belle Reve inmate Savant (Michael Rooker) using his expert marksmanship to kill a bird with a rubber ball, but it's Corto Maltese dictator Mateo Suárez (Joaquín Cosío) who racks up the biggest bird body count when he orders his men to burn a birdcage filled with Silvio Luna's (Juan Diego Botto) prized pets.comicbook.com
Comments / 0