Nashville, TN

Herta wins pole in dominant outing through Nashville

 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colton Herta stamped himself as the driver to beat in the inaugural IndyCar Music City Grand Prix. He won the pole Saturday after he also took the top spot in both practice sessions. The 21-year-old Herta was more than a half-second quicker than six-time series champion Scott Dixon in second. The Andretti Autosport driver won his sixth career pole. The two Honda drivers on the front row will lead the field to green in one of the more anticipated races outside the Indianapolis 500 in years for IndyCar. The 2.17-mile, 11-turn track includes a 3,500-foot straightway that spans over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.

