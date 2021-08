A doctor in Missouri says some patients have worn disguises to their vaccinations to avoid letting people know they got the shot.“I’ve had several people come in to get vaccinated who have sort of tried to disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, ‘Please, please, please don’t let anybody know that I got this vaccine. I don’t want my friends to know,’” Dr Priscilla Frase told ABC News.Dr Frase is an internist at Ozarks Medical Centre in West Plains, Missouri. That state, along with Arkansas, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest wave...