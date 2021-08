Lionel Messi is moving closer to joining a new club after he waved goodbye to Barcelona at an emotional press conference on Sunday. The Argentine was unable to renew his contract with the Spanish club due to financial reasons and now looks set on joining Paris Saint-Germain, with reports suggesting that a deal could be finalised in the next 48 hours. Messi himself said signing for PSG was a “possibility” but the forward admitted he has yet to make a decision on his future. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out for a pair of Inter Milan...