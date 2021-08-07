Cancel
Eugene, OR

How Oregon Ducks’ depth at nickel, boundary cornerback has responded to increased reps in fall camp

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
EUGENE — Oregon’s depth at nickel and boundary cornerback is being tested early in fall camp amid the indefinite suspensions of Jamal Hill and DJ James. The players who were behind the returning and projected starters, including Dontae Manning and Bennett Williams with the first-team and true freshmen Jaylin Davies and Jeffrey Bassa with the second-team, have gotten positive reviews in their first two days of fall camp.

