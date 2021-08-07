How Oregon Ducks’ depth at nickel, boundary cornerback has responded to increased reps in fall camp

The countdown to fall camp is on. The Oregon State football team will start its preseason practice session on Friday, August 6th as the Beavers gear up for college football’s return to normalcy and a chance to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. As we draw within just a few days of camp, the players are preparing for the season by continuing their offseason workouts, the coaches are meeting to put together their plans, and at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing all of the position groups on the roster.