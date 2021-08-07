Final ‘NY Pops Up’ concert takes place on Pier 76

Since its release earlier this summer, Summer of Soul has been called “one of the year’s best films” and “one of the best concert movies of all time.” Directed by musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, it chronicles the Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of free outdoor concerts that occurred in the summer of 1969 in Mount Morris Park, now known as Marcus Garvey Park, on 5th Ave. between 120th and 124th Streets in Uptown Manhattan. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the US Documentary Competition. This was followed by a limited theatrical release in June and it is currently available for streaming on Hulu.