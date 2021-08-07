Final ‘NY Pops Up’ concert takes place on Pier 76

The Galveston Beach Band is back! Every Tuesday evening this summer beginning June 1st at 7:30 PM for a weekly outdoor summer pop band concert. This year is the 92nd Anniversary of the Summer Pop Band Concerts. Every concert is FREE & offers great musical entertainment for the entire family! The Galveston Beach Band is just as much a part of Galveston summers as snow cones, flip flops, & trips to the beach. The concerts entertain & delight audiences of all ages with a diverse mix of much loved show tunes, big band numbers, & jazz. A special "Children's Parade" happens at every concert. Join your neighbors, friends, & family by attending band performances at the historic Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion at Mary Moody Northern Plaza located at 24th Street and Sealy (Avenue I), across from Rosenberg Library. Family-friendly entertainment attracts a casual crowd of locals & tourists to the downtown site. Concerts begin at 7:30 PM every Tuesday through August 3rd.
