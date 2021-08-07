Three hospitalized after cross-town vehicle pursuit ends in crash in eastern Santa Rosa
Three people were hospitalized after two men suspected of stealing a car fled from sheriff’s deputies and police in a pursuit that crossed Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon. The chase began in Roseland and ended in eastern Santa Rosa when the matte black Honda Civic smashed into the front of a silver Toyota sedan crossing the intersection of Hoen and Yulupa avenues and then came to a stop on the lawn of brick apartment building.www.pressdemocrat.com
