Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rodón Strikes Out 11, White Sox Blank Cubs 4-0

By John Jackson
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
David Bote
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox Blank Cubs#The Chicago White Sox#The Chicago Cubs 4 0#The White Sox#Triple A Charlotte#Triple A Iowa#Era#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. White Sox series preview

I enjoy Cubs/White Sox series for many reasons, not the least of which is that when these teams play, I can ask Brett Ballantini, editor-in-chief of our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox, for some words about his team. So here goes!. Hi guys!. You might remember me...
MLBYardbarker

Royals hit some dingers, shut out the White Sox in 5-0 win.

Good pitching + good hitting = three straight series wins As the Royals limped in to the All-Star break, losing six of their last seven games, nothing was going right. The starting rotation was beat up and struggling while the offense was floundering. Since the All-Star break, the starting rotation has been mostly lights out while the offense has done enough to win ball games. Kansas City followed the same script just one night after a thrilling comeback victory, scoring runs in four of their first five innings while shutting out the first-place White Sox in a 5-0 afternoon victory. They knocked around Carlos Rodon, starting with more heroics from Salvador Perez. The night after Sal tied the game in the 9th inning with a 438-foot bomb against All-Star Liam Hendriks, he put the Royals up 2-0 with a 446 foot shot against another All-Star in Rodon. It was the 600th RBI of his career, making him just the 8th player in team history to reach that plateau. The Royals were back after Rodon in the.
MLBMyStateline.com

Cubs trade Kimbrel to the White Sox

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Cubs have reportedly traded Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox. This news comes a day after the Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.
MLBFulton Sun

Royals blank White Sox on a hot Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the A.L. Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0 on a blistering Thursday afternoon. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Short-handed White Sox blanked by Royals, lose series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu were hurt and Tim Anderson had a scheduled day off. Michael Kopech and Liam Hendriks were unavailable in the bullpen. And Andrew Vaughn played his first game as a professional at second base. That was a rough way to line up...
MLBKVOE

Royals shut out White Sox 5-0. Duffy could be headed to Dodgers

Salvador Perez hit a 2 run home run in the top of the 1st inning and the Kansas City Royals never trailed in a 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday afternoon. Michael A. Taylor added a solo home run in the 2nd inning. He also added a sacrifice fly in the 5th. Hunter Dozier drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning.
MLBcbslocal.com

Royals Silence White Sox Bats In 5-0 Shutout, Take 3 Of 4 In Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0 on a blistering Thursday afternoon. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Lynn, White Sox to take on Hendricks, Cubs

Chicago White Sox (63-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-58, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) LINE: Cubs +134, White Sox -154; over/under is even.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox fourth. Adam Engel singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Adam Engel to second. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada pops out to shallow infield to Matt Duffy. Seby Zavala singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andrew Vaughn to third. Jose Abreu scores. Cesar Hernandez is intentionally walked. Lance Lynn strikes out swinging.
MLBnumberfire.com

David Bote on Cubs' bench versus White Sox

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs appear to be giving Bote a breather after seven consecutive starts. Sergio Alcantara is covering second base for Bote while Andrew Romine enters the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox stumbling into crosstown series vs. Cubs

The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Friday in need of a spark. The White Sox still own a commanding lead in the American League Central, but they're 9-11 since the All-Star break while averaging 3.85 runs per game. After losing two of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Leury Garcia sitting as White Sox visit Cubs

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Eloy Jimenez is making the start in left field in place of Garcia as the White Sox are playing without a designated hitter in a National League ballpark. Garcia may have a chance to contribute off the bench.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 8, Cubs 6: What on Earth was THAT?

Let’s be straight about this. The Cubs, as currently constituted, are clearly an inferior team to the White Sox. Thus, the Sox were — and ought to have been — prohibitive favorites in this series. I thought maybe, with Kyle Hendricks starting, the Cubs might have a shot at winning Friday’s game.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (64-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-59, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +176, White Sox -210; over/under...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox shut down Cubs, 4-0

Please be most kind and schedule the American League playoffs with lots of days off in between games. You see, Carlos Rodón, one of our and the league’s best pitchers, had been getting very tired and not pitching well lately, but with eight days off, he came back looking like Sandy Koufax with a beard. He’ll be a big draw in the playoffs, so it would be in the game’s best interests to have him in top form.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox at Cubs

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel out of White Sox's Saturday lineup against Cubs

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Engel will sit on Saturday afternoon after Leury Garcia was announced as Chicago's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 72 batted balls this season, Engel has produced a 8.3% barrel rate and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy