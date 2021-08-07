Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, PA

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s top public safety leader says he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reports Saturday. A public health order, that was issued by the city health department Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15. It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track. However, the Denver Police Protective Association conducted its own poll. About half of the department's officers responded to the survey, and out of that 57% said they were unvaccinated.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Denver, PA
Denver, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Denver, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy