Elections

German SPD has support to lead three-way coalition -INSA poll

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Rising support has drawn Germany’s Social Democrats level with the Greens and suggests their popular chancellor candidate could lead a three-way coalition government after a Sept. 26 federal election, an opinion poll showed on Sunday. The INSA poll for Bild am Sonntag put support for the Social...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Opinion Polls#Coalition Government#Election#Insa#Reuters#Social Democrats#Greens#Bild Am Sonntag#Free Democrats#Fdp#Afd#Spd
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
