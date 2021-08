A 4-year-old boy died Friday evening despite the attempts of bystanders and first responders to save him with CPR after he was pulled from a lake in Bridgewater. Bridgewater police said Monday they received a 911 call at 8:37 p.m. on Aug. 6 reporting a child drowned in Sunset Lake in the area of North Shore Drive, according to a joint statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgewater Township Police Department.