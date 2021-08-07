Rick and Morty Writers Wrap on Season 7

Okay, so they can't all be gems. But because we want to kick things off on a positive note, here are some of the things we liked about the Douglas Olsen-directed and James Siciliano-written sixth episode of Season 5, "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular." First, we're suckers for any adventure that finds Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo working with President Curtis (Keith David)- the trio has a fun, summer action blockbuster vibe that works. For a season that's been visually impressive, this outing stands out when it comes to being some amazing eye candy. And as twisted takes on things go, having FDR fused with a spider as the side effect from polio research was a particularly tasty one (and bonus points for Morty's "fireside chat" line). With that said, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing out a spoiler image buffer before we drop a very large "other shoe."