Rick and Morty Writers Wrap on Season 7

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe writing team behind Rick and Morty are celebrating their wrap on the seventh season of the series! Adult Swim invested heavily in Rick and Morty when they had announced back in 2018 that the series was now renewed for 70 episodes. With the fourth and fifth seasons of the series releasing since this initial announcement, both showrunner Scott Marder and co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have all made reference to the fact that work on the sixth and seventh season was already in full swing by the time this fifth season started airing earlier this Summer.

