PlayStation Rumor Claims Two Huge PS5 Exclusive Games in the Works From Kojima

It’s encouraging to hear that all three video game systems from Sony, Nintendo and Xbox are performing well in the United Kingdom. Stock levels have gone up slightly for the new generation of consoles so of course once they become available they are snapped up. The Nintendo Switch is still performing well in the United Kingdom despite it being four years old. With Nintendo releasing their new OLED model this October, the Kyoto-based company should be in a good position leading up to the all-important Christmas period. Nintendo took the lead on physical retail games during June, while Ubisoft was the biggest digital publisher. Games Industry reports that over 183,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the four weeks ending July 3rd, according to the latest GfK data which is a 6 percent increase month-on-month.