PlayStation Rumor Claims Two Huge PS5 Exclusive Games in the Works From Kojima
A new PlayStation rumor is making the rounds for claiming to have the scoop on two unannounced PS5 exclusive games, both of which involve Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind the Metal Gear Solid series, and more recently, PS4 exclusive Death Stranding. According to the rumor, the ongoing Blue Box and Abandoned saga is going to resolve with the reveal of both a Metal Gear Solid project and Silent Hill project from Konami and PlayStation, with Kojima involved in the development of both, presumably as the creative lead and director.comicbook.com
Comments / 0