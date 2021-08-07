Cancel
Modern Family's Julie Bowen helps rescue woman who fainted at Arches National Park in Utah

By Jessie Gomez, NorthJersey.com
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen lent a helping hand to a traveler at the Arches National Park in Utah.

Minnie John, an avid traveler, recruited her husband and son to take a trip to see a 52-foot-tall freestanding natural arch in Utah. The experience ended with Bowen coming to her rescue.

"I really did not read up too much about how high it is and how treacherous it is," John said. "I felt the need to climb."

The hike took two hours but as John was nearing the top she began to feel sick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vRpW_0bL4D7Yz00
Oradell resident Minnie John visits Arches National Park in Moab, Utah along with her husband Sahji and son Brandon. Photo courtesy of Minnie John

Her husband and son encouraged her to keep walking up but instead, she sat on a rock near a bush to regain her energy. Feeling dizzy, John leaned over and held her head in her hands in between her knees and fainted. She doesn't remember her fall but remembers being awakened by a familiar voice and a doctor bandaging her nose. Another woman was giving her pretzels and peanut butter.

"My eyes are opening and you know, focusing on the people and I said, 'You really look familiar. Are you sure I don't know you?' " John asked.

The doctor tending to her wounds said it was her sister who also played Claire Dunphy on "Modern Family."

Exclusive : 'Modern Family' cast share emotions of last script reading: 'I was sobbing'

"(Bowen) took her hair tie off and posed in front of me to try to figure out who she was," John added. "Then she said 'Modern Family' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you're so beautiful!' "

'Modern Family' book: 5 things we learned from 'Modern Family' oral history about Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Fred Willard

Bowen and other good Samaritans tending to John used her cellphone to call her husband and son, who had let John rest at the rock and were making their way to the top of the climb. After reuniting with her worried family members, John asked Bowen for a picture, which she happily obliged to, John said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh08S_0bL4D7Yz00
Minnie John poses with "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen and her sister after fainting at Arches National Park in Utah. Photo courtesy of Minnie John

"She gave me a hug and then both of them gave me hugs," John added. "Then they told me you got dehydrated, you know, that's what it is."

John was thankful for "her angels" who came to her rescue and helped her after fainting. A Christian woman, John said it was "God watching over her" and making sure the fall wasn't worse.

"I would have turned sideways one way or the other and it would have been so much worse. I could have been rolling down the hill," John said.

This New Jersey quit his job to travel cross-country and drink whiskey: Now he's Instagram-famous

Shortly after, John went to Moab Regional Hospital and got five stitches to her face and was treated for a fractured nose. She didn't feel the fall or pain, John said, and she's now recovering back in her hometown in New Jersey.

"I praise God and give him all the glory. I thank him for sending me those angels, those good Samaritans," John said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Modern Family's Julie Bowen helps rescue woman who fainted at Arches National Park in Utah

