Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jessamine County, KY

Wine, food, fun, and fireworks

By Web Staff
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uBXW_0bL4D6gG00

The Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest returned to Jessamine County this weekend.

This is the first time the event has happened since the start of the pandemic.

The festival showcases local wineries, vineyards, vendors, and even some breweries across Kentucky.

The Chamber of Commerce director says it's a great way to get out and enjoy other people's company.

"It's so nice you know. I think like everybody else you just got tired of but you literally couldn't go anywhere you couldn't do anything and it's like hey we are finally back to where we can actually see people. You can actually be around each other," said Ronda May, the Chamber's director.

There are fireworks happening after sundown, and the event wraps up at 9:00 Saturday night.

Comments / 0

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

3K+
Followers
997
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Jessamine County, KY
Government
County
Jessamine County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Vineyards#The Kentucky Wine#Vine Fest#The Chamber Of Commerce#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
JobsPosted by
LEX18 News

Hats off to the Horse Industry

At the Kentucky Horse Park, workers are busy putting the finishing touches on the Hats Off Day event, making its triumphant return from being canceled last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy